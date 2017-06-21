Togetherness key to Trinity’s future success

Team spirit could be key to Gainsborough Trinity’s 2017-18 season, according to manager Dave Frecklington.

The boss, who took over earlier this year and helped to guide the struggling Blues to National League North survival on the last day of last season, has reshaped the squad over the early part of the summer.

Speaking after the first day of what will be a rigorous pre-season training, he said: “It was hard, demanding and tough — but it brings the group closer together.

“Considering some have only met each other for the first time, you would have thought they had been together for a while.

“Team spirit is going to be a key part of our business this year and you could see straight away they have brought each other through.”

Frecklington said he was excited to be able to work with his own signings and expected just to sign goalkeepers ahead of the league kick-off in August. He is also taking a look at a couple of triallists — midfielder Kyle Dixon (Basford) and defender Charlie Gatter, who has been released by Burton Albion.

“I am keen on them, but we have just got to see how they fit into our way of working,” said Frecklington.

“We managed to get seven or eight targets in, which is not usual. We fought off a lot of clubs to get certain players’ signatures.

“It’s all about making sure we get the right team now out of the group.

“I am excited. You always want your own players, though we have still got four or five from the old regime. We have got a lot of potential and a lot of ability.

“No one is guaranteed a shirt. It is all about working hard in pre-season. I am delighted with how they have responded.

“Their attitude has been top class.”