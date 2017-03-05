Time for Trinity players to stand up and be counted

A Gainsborough Trinity player has issued a rallying call to his teammates as their fight against relegation continues.

Trinity are just point clear of the National League North drop-zone after a 2-1 defeat at Nuneaton, despite taking the lead through a first-half Ashley Worsfold goal.

Defender Matthew Wilson said: “We need to stand up and be counted.

“The games are coming thick and fast and they are going to be difficult.”

Trinity were beaten by two goals in seven second-half minutes to leave them with just one point from three matches.

“In games like that when you go 1-0 up, especially in the first half, and you manage to get to half-time with a 1-0 lead, then the biggest thing in the second half is consistency,” he said.

“For large spells of the second half we had the ball and we were dominant, but like previously this season we had a mad 10-minute spell and we got punished for it.

“They applied a bit of pressure and it is up to us to deal with that a bit better.

“As players, a group and individuals we need to get some points on the board to stay away from the relegation zone.

“Positivity breeds positivity. At the minute when the first goal goes in (against us) heads go down. It is up to us senior players to try to maintain what we were doing.”

Trinity entertain leaders AFC Fyld this weekend and Wilson added: “At any level of football, anybody can beat anybody on the day.

“If you play to a system, you just need to stick to your routines and do your jobs.

“It is when you start doing other things and going off-plan that it creates gaps and chances.

“Fyld are a team that will dominate games, so you need to try to stick to the plan as much as you can.”

The leaders have been scoring a lot of goals this season, but Wilson said they would have a plan for the match.

“We had a good set-up, a good formation (against Nuneaton) and hopefully, if we stay with that, we will have a good chance of getting something from the game,” he added.

Trinity are still looking for their first win under new manager Dave Frecklington, who has seen his side gain one point from his three matches in charge.