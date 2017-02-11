Ten-man Trinity lose heavily at Bradford

Gainsborough Trinity fell to a 5-1 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

With Adam Quinn in temporary charge of Trinity for the first time, they went behind on 18 minutes.

It came from the penalty spot as goalkeeper George Willis brought down Danny Boshell and was sent off as a result.

With no goalkeeper on the bench, defender Brad Beatson took over between the sticks but was helpless as Nicky Wroe stepped up to fire home the spot-kick.

The hosts hit the crossbar with a free-kick soon afterwards as Trinity struggled to cope with being a man down.

But it would be Trinity who would level the scores early in the second-half as Gavin Rothery crossed for Chib Chilaka to nod the ball down and Rothery arrived to convert and make it 1-1.

Stand-in keeper Beatson made a superb save to keep the scores level soon afterwards, but he then had little chance as the hosts went back in front thanks to a Boshell header.

And it was soon 3-1 as Oli Johnson got to the ball ahead of Beatson to head Park Avenue into a two-goal advantage, the fourth arriving soon afterwards as Chris Sharp put the game beyond Trinity’s reach.

The win was rounded off when Beatson brought down Chippendale for a penalty and Wroe netted again to compound Trinity’s misery.

Full report to follow.