Sunny outlook for Trinity as squad takes shape

Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington headed off for a holiday in the sun delighted with his new signings.

The latest new face was central defender Nathan Stainfield, who Frecklington had previously worked with at Spalding.

Frecklington said: “The squad is really taking shape now and I couldn’t be any happier with the business I have done so far.

“I’m sure all Gainsborough Trinity fans will welcome Nathan to the club and look forward to seeing him pull on the famous blue jersey.”

The Trinity squad so far is: Thomas Davie, Chris Salt, Michael Jacklin, Josh Lacey, Ellis Storey, Nathan Stainfield, Cecil Nyoni, Jack McGovern, Jonathan Wafula, Shane Clarke, Craig King, Johnathan Williams, Nathan Jarman and Bradley Wells.

Frecklington, who didn’t rule out further signings, was delighted to capture the signature of Stainfield, who was was named in the Evo-Stik NPL First Division South team of the season for three successive years.

“I am really pleased to get Nathan over the line,” said the manager.

“Having worked with him last season it was obvious he was going be a top target of mine in the summer.”

The 28-year-old Welsh centre back, who started his career at Boston United, has played most of his football at Spalding, where he was known as ‘Captain Fantastic’, and Hucknall.

Frecklington added: “He is in every sense a captain, a leader of men, a winner and a fantastic character.

“He brings all the right credentials to the changing room that’s needed to be competitive. He also trains how he plays.”

The manager said the centre back had the right talents and outlook to make the step up to National League North.

“He now feels it’s time to step up to the plate and prove he’s ready to perform at National League North level,” said Frecklington.

“We have beaten a high number of clubs to his signature. To get him to the Martin & Co Arena is massive.

“I can’t wait to work alongside him again this season.

“Having the likes of Nathan in your changing room makes it easier to manage as he demands performances to the level in which he plays.”