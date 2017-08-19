Strengthening back four a Trinity priority

Injury-ravaged Gainsborough Trinity were this week trying to sign a defender after two home defeats.

Manager Dave Frecklington, upset that his side had conceded nine goals in the two losses, said: “I have been trying to strengthen the squad since day one.

“Me and the chairman have put bids and seven-day approaches in for about 20 players.

“But we havn’t got a magic wand or the financial clout to go out there and get the best centre halves in the league or the best back four.

“It isn’t for the lack of trying. We are active in the transfer market every day, but you can’t force players to come. Wages play a big part.”

Frecklington said he had to work hard with the players he had on the training ground.

“But you can’t coach for individual errors,” he said.

“Our goalkeeper has done well in his first two games but then drops the ball for the first goal (conceded against Harrogate in Saturday’s 5-4 defeat).

“The fifth goal — we were under no pressure and we shanked it out for a corner.

“Then when the corner comes in we can’t defend our box.”