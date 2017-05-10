Storey becomes Trinity’s first summer signing

Defender Ellis Storey has become Gainsborough Trinity boss Dave Frecklington’s first summer signing.

Storey played for Grantham Town last season as they challenged for a play-off spot in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Before that the left-back spent time with Coalville Town having come through the academy at Ilkeston FC and played in the first team under former boss Kevin Wilson.

Storey said: “I am really looking forward to getting the new season underway.

“Having already been approached by the club in February, but wanting to see out the season at Grantham because of the play-off position we were in, I am glad the manager has come in again for me.

“I feel like now is the perfect opportunity for me to progress my career and play at a higher level and in front of bigger crowds.

“The gaffer’s plans to progress the club is something that I will now be a part of and can’t wait for the new challenge at Gainsborough Trinity.”