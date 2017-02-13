Stand-in does not want manager’s job

Experienced defender Adam Quinn, who took over as caretaker manager at Gainsborough Trinity after last week’s shock exit of Dom Roma, says he does not want the job on a permanent basis.

“I am not applying,” he said after Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at relegation rivals Bradford Park Avenue.

“(The management experience) has been good. It has been good to see it from the other side of the fence. The lads have been brilliant and helped me out when I needed it.”

Quinn will lead training this week until he is told otherwise.

When asked if he would be in charge for Saturday’s home National League North match against Gloucester City, Quinn added: “I don’t expect to be, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I was.

“I am taking it a day at a time until I get a phone call saying somebody has come in.”

Trinity are one point above the relegation zone, but Quinn added: “There is no need to panic, but we need to be very aware of the situation we are in.

“If we show the kind of attitude and commitment (at Bradford) until the end of the season, we won’t go wrong.”