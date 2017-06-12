Stags and Rovers to visit The Northolme

Gainsborough Trinity’s players return to pre-season training next week — and they will soon be in action in a series of friendly matches.

One highlight is the recently-announced game against Football League opposition.

League Two Mansfield Town, who like Trinity have been very busy in the close-season bringing in a host of new faces, will visit The Northolme on Tuesday, 25th July, kick-off 7.30pm.

Dave Frecklington’s new-look squad will also conclude their series of 10 pre-season matches with a game against a Football League side when League One Doncaster Rovers are the visitors on Monday, 31st July (7.45pm).

Rotherham United, like Rovers from League One, will visit The Northolme on Tuesday 18th (7.30pm)

The first summer match is on Monday, 3rd July at Winterton Rangers (7.45pm).

Trips to Frickley Athletic (Saturday 8th, 3pm) and Rossington Main (Tuesday 11th, 7.45pm) will follow.

The first home match is a Lincolnshire County Cup tie against Lincoln City on Saturday 15th (3pm).

Other friendlies include trips to Lincoln United, Leek Town and Buxton.