Sponsorship delight for under-9s

Marshall’s Sports Junior FC under-9s have been sponsored by Crosskill’s, of Gainsborough, which offers trophies, engraving and personalised gifts.

Following the presentation of their new kit by Guy Crosskill (above), the team, managed by Alan Conway and coached by Danny Turner, won their group in the Gainsborough community tournament at Marshall’s Sports ground for the second successive year.

Marshall’s Sports Junior FC was set up ten years ago and has teams of both boys and girls, ranging from five to 15 years old.

The club plays at Marshall’s Sports Club ground on Middlefield Lane and has links to the old Marshall’s Engineering Works.