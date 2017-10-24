Slovakian Ravas to stay at Trinity for another month

Highly-rated goalkeeper Henrich Ravas is to stay for another month at Gainsborough Trinity.

The 20-year-old has impressed all during his loan spell from Sky Bet Championship club Derby County, and Trinity boss Dave Frecklington is delighted to secure his services for longer.

Ravas told his 592 followers on Twitter: “I am really happy to have extended my loan for another month at Gainsborough Trinity.”

The goalkeeper was initially snapped up in time for the Blues’ double-header in the Vanarama National League North over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Slovakian, who has won international caps for his country at U19 level, endeared himself immediately to the Trinity faithful, bringing a composed presence to the backline.

He has had previous experience in the National League North when making more than 20 appearances for Boston United and earning rave reviews. He also had a spell at Peterborough United on non-contract terms before joining the Rams in January 2016 on a deal spanning two-and-a-half years.

Ravas, who stands at 6’4” tall, initially moved to England from Spartak Myjava in Slovakia in the summer of 2014 and linked up with Peterborough’s youth team.

During his spell at Trinity, he has particularly enjoyed being part of the club’s FA Cup run. After the memorable win at high-flying Harrogate Town in the fourth and final qualifying round two weeks ago, he tweeted: “Great feeling to be in First Round of FA Cup. Boys were great and fans were top-class!”