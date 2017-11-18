Six-pointer win is dedicated to “the real fans”

Gainsborough Trinity boss Dave Frecklington dedicated a crucial 1-0 win over relegation rivals to the club’s “real fans”.

Ashley Worsfold struck the only goal as Trinity overcame FC United of Manchester, the side immediately below them in National League North.

Their third successive home victory took Trinity four points clear of the bottom three.

The third win in four league matches also banished the memories of the 6-0 FA Cup defeat to Slough Town in their previous home match.

“We can’t get carried away. We are in a relegation fight,” said Frecklington. “This was a relegation six-pointer, a must-win game and we came out on top.

“It was a massive performance and that is three home wins on the trot and put to bed the Slough performance.

“It gave the supporters who turn up here every week — the usual 500 or 600, the real fans — something to cheer.

“That was for them today as the last game here was not acceptable.

“That was our best first-half performance since I have been manager.

“We absolutely dominated the game and should have been 5-0 up at half-time.

“We knew how important the win was. It wasn’t about being pretty, it was about getting the three points.

“If we had drawn I would have been fuming because of the chances we created.”

Worsfold struck with a solo effort after just seven minutes, but also wasted further chances.

Nathan Stansfield had an effort cleared off the line in the second period but Trinity, who squandered a hatful of first-half opportunities, were then grateful to a goalline clearance from Matty Taylor four minutes from time.

Frecklington added: “I was pleased for our three centre halves.”