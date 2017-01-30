Schweinsteiger staying with United, Leicester double swoop, Chelsea star Russia-bound, Newcastle swap deal?

Today’s transfer rumours on the eve of the January window closing - Monday, 30th January 2017.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Bastian Schweinsteiger will now be staying at Manchester United and will be added to their Europa League squad. The 32-year-old Germany veteran made his first start of the season in the 4-0 thrashing of Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday - only his third appearance of the campaign. The midfielder had been frozen out by Mourinho but began to train with the first-team again before Christmas and has a future at the club at least for the rest of the season.

Leicester City will ramp up their interest in Gaston Ramirez and Anderlecht’s £13 million Kara Mbodji after they had bids rejected. Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri has had moves for both players turned down but will go again with transfer deadline approaching. (The Sun).

Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is close to agreeing a three-and-a half year deal with Zenit St Petersburg. The Russians have moved for the 32-year-old with Nicolas Lombaerts, 31, in talks to join West Bromwich Albion for £5 million. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are discussing a potential swap deal for Andros Townsend and Chancel Mbemba, Sky sources understand. The Magpies are very keen to re-sign Townsend, who left them to join the Eagles last summer in a £13 million deal, but Palace are reluctant to let him leave while they are in a relegation fight. (Sky Sports).

Sunderland are reportedly weighing up a £10 million-plus bid for Celtic star Kieran Tierney. The Daily Express say the Black Cats are plotting a move before the transfer window shuts tomorrow night. (Express).

West Brom are bracing themselves for a £30 million bid from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian for striker Salomon Rondon. (Daily Mail).

