Search

RUMOUR MILL: Sanchez heading for Arsenal exit, Chelsea told to pay £70m for Reus, City ready to meet Carvahlo’s release clause

editorial image
0
Have your say

Here are the stories making today’s headlines...

With reports of a dressing room bust up between Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and team-mates, could the Chile international be nearing the Emirates exit door? That and much more on today’s back pages.