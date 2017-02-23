RUMOUR MILL: Real Madrid in secret talks for Hazard, Rooney’s agent flies to China, Mourinho wants Casemiro reunion

Here are the stories making today’s headlines...

Spanish giants Real Madrid are in secret talks with Chelsea over a deal for Belgian star Eden Hazard, according to reports. (Various)

Wayne Rooney’s agent has flown to Beijing to engineer the Manchester United striker’s move to the Chinese Super League. (Daily Mirror)

Man United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. The former Real manager has worked with the 25-year-old Brazilian during his time at the Bernabeu. (Daily Star)

Barcelona have made Arsenal’s Catalan defender Hector Bellerin their number one summer transfer target as they look to solve a deepening crisis at right-back. (Various)

Barca are also considering making a move for Tottenham’s £60-milion-rated right-back Kyle Walker. (The Sun)

Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to return for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci following a bust-up with manager Massimiliano Allegri. (The Sun)

A Chinese bank is ready to make a £225m offer for Southampton after a proposed takeover from a rival Far East firm collapsed. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is eyeing a return to former club Marseille.(Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth are set to make a £10m bid for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Sweden’s top-flight new boys AFC Eskilstuna have signed Arsenal flop Emmanuel Frimpong on a free transfer. (The Sun)