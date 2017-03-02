Rumour Mill: Ibrahimovic to stay at Manchester United, while race to be next Barcelona boss is on

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants two more years at Manchester United, which will please boss Jose Mourinho, who is desperate for the Swedish striker to remain at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is on Barcelona’s shortlist as Luis Enrique announces he will leave at the end of the season.

The Dutchman scored the winning goal for Barca against Sampdoria in the 1992 European Cup final at Wembley.

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino is also in the running, but the Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is the favourite.