Rumour Mill: Arsene Wenger snubs money-spinning offer from China

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly turned down a massive £30m-a-year offer to move to China, according to The Sun.

The under-fire Arsenal boss could see his record-breaking managerial run come to an end at the Gunners as he struggles to bring trophies to north London.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is prepared to quit Manchester United this summer according to varius sources, while Italian giants AC Milan are considering launching a £27m summer bid for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, according to the Daily Telegraph.