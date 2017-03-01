Rumour Mill: Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal

Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez has decided to quit Arsenal this summer and return to La Liga, with Sevilla favourites to land the former Barcelona man and Atletico Madrid also interested. (Daily Star)

Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge will have crunch talks with Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, with the striker’s departure looking increasingly likely. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have offered £34m for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata but president Florentino Perez will not entertain a deal for anything less than £42.6m. (Daily Star)