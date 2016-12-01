Roma wants Blues fans to match visitors

Dom Roma is hoping Gainsborough’s fanbase can match the vocal talents of FC United’s travelling support when the two sides clash on Saturday.

Games involving the Manchester club can often boast a boisterous atmosphere and Roma expects nothing less this weekend at the Martin and Co Arena.

FC United sit 12th in National League North, six places above Roma’s Blues, but only four points separate the two clubs.

The Trinity boss has been keeping a keen eye on the Red Rebels of late.

“I’ve watched a few videos of them and they attack really well, they score goals, but they have weaknesses that many other teams at our level have and it’s our job to try and exploit them,” he said.

“We’ve got some good players in our team and hopefully they’ll be able to take advantage of those weaknesses.”

Trinity’s scout was due to be at FC United’s midweek FA Trophy replay to provide Roma with a fuller picture of Saturday’s visitors.

One thing he knows without a scout’s input is that they’ll bring a few fans to Lincolnshire.

“It’s like playing a Football League game again,” he said.

“It’s one of them where they will bring a good number but hopefully our fans will be as good as they have been at our home games this season.

“It will be a good atmosphere.

“We’ve got some young lads who might have been at a pro club but never played in front of a big crowd so it should stand them in good stead.”

Roma is hoping that upcoming fixtures will give him a clear picture of where his side stand at the midway point.

“I think we’ve got 13 games out of 14 coming up against teams from 12th or below so I will get a fair indication of what we need to improve on,” he said.