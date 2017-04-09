Relegation fight deepens after another defeat

Frustrated Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington said individual errors were costing his side after a second-half penalty plunged Trinity deeper into National League North relegation trouble.

Trinity lost 1-0 to promotion-chasing Stockport County after Josh Lacey was judged to have brought down Connor Hampson in the 56th minute.

The defeat, coupled with Worcester City’s draw against Curzon Ashton, left Trinity four points from safety with four matches remaining.

Frecklington, who has picked up just two points in his nine matches in charge, said: “You can’t go to ground in the box, otherwise you are asking the referee the question.

“We competed and looked a threat on the counter-attack in the first half.

“There was nothing in the game. Salty (Chris Salt) was good at centre half, he came in and did really well. Josh was outstanding.

“But all that work and endeavour has gone to waste because we made a bad decision and got punished for it.

“We have a group that is putting a shift in and sticking to the task, but individual errors are killing us. Every time we switch off we are getting done. That is what good teams who are fighting for promotion do to you.”

Trinity, despite defending well, didn’t have a shot in the second half.

Frecklington added: “In terms of their threats we dealt with them really well. Give our players a lot of credit for sticking to their task and keeping them out of our box.

“We have kept two clean sheets all season so that was the focus after getting stuffed 4-0 last week at Chorley.

“We wanted to stay in the game, which we did, but one player makes a mistake and we get punished for that. Key decisions are killing us.”