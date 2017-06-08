Released Imps striker joins Blues revolution

Former Lincoln City forward Alex Simmons has become the latest new face to join manager Dave Frecklington at Gainsborough Trin ity.

After signing for the National League North side, Simmons said: “A big draw to signing was the manager.

“Having worked with him and seeing the type of players he has brought in already, I could see the club is heading in the right direction.

“I’ve played at Gainsborough and there has always been a buzz about the place.”

Simmons, 21, was released by Lincoln at the end of their National League championship winning campaign — ending 11 years at the club where he was a product of The Imps’ academy.

He said he was disappointed to be released by Lincoln, but excited by a new challenge with the Blues.

Simmons became Frecklington’s seventh new signing as the manager rebuilds his squad from last season’s escape from relegation on the last day of the season.

The striker added: “I know people at the club were disappointed where we finished last season, but I am hoping for much better this season.

“I can’t wait to get started, playing games, scoring goals and winning football matches.”

Frecklington, who previously worked with Simmons at Lincoln United, said he was excited about the seventh addition to his squad.

“I have been chasing him all through the summer, if I am honest,” the manager revealed.

“I had left room in my budget to be able to bring Alex to the club.

“He is the type of player the supporters will really get behind. He’s left-footed, quick and aggressive, with a point to prove.”

It is expected Frecklington will further strengthen the Blues in the close-season.