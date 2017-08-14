Ratings: How we rated Gainsborough Trinity’s players

Michael Jacklin hit his first goal for the club as Gainsborough Trinity beat Nuneaton Town 1-0 for their first win of the season.
Match reporter Josh Dainty gave his thoughts on how each player performed.
But do you agree with his ratings?
Louis Jones – 8 – Confidence personified, was vocal from word go and made a number of good decisions between the sticks.
Josh Lacey – 7 – With Nuneaton going down both wings, Lacey was called into action numerous times and coped well defensively.
Tom Davie – 7 – Coped well with Nuneaton’s wing-play and worked well with King going forward.
Shane Clarke – 7 – Worked tirelessly in the middle, breaking up a lot of play and making a lot of tackles.
Michael Jacklin – 9 – Outstanding at the back for the Blues’ never put a foot wrong, ordered the back four superbly and of course scored the winner.
Ioan Evans – 7 – One of the players to keep out Nuneaton’s relentless attack, did well going up for set pieces.
Jonathan Wafula – 7 – Made a number of great tackles on the wing and was a threat going forward.
Jordan Richards – 6 – Almost played in Chambers with a poorly weighted back pass in the first half but performed well in the middle from then on.
Nathan Jarman - 6 – Chased down the Nuneaton defence well and had a few decent chances. Carelessly booked when leaving the pitch for dawdling.
Ashley Worsfold – 7 – Highly energetic up top, chasing down the defence. Had a number of half-chances but couldn’t add to his tally of two goals for the season.
Craig King – 8 – Delivered many good balls in from set pieces and during open play. Worked well with Davie down the left-hand side.
Jonathan Williams – 6 – Closed down the Nuneaton players in midfield when he came on before having to be stretchered off
Bradley Wells – 6 – Almost got in behind the defence on one occasion, closed down from the front well when he came on.
Charlie Gatter – 6 – Hit a few simple passes astray but did close down the opposition well.
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.