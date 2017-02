New Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington saw his side draw 1-1 at home with in-form Gloucester City in his first game in charge today.

Gloucester had won five of their previous six games but found themselves trailing 1-0 after 31 minutes to a Nathan Jarman penalty after Chib Chilaka was fouled.

However, Sam Avery squared things up on 67 minutes as a massive goalmouth scramble saw the centre half slam home

City then had chances to win it, but Trinity held firm.