Perfect 11 for the champs

Reigning champions Mattersey continued their 100% start as just one of 10 Gainsborough and District Sunday Football League matches fell victim to the weather.

Mattersey made it 11 wins from 11 games with a 7-2 defeat of Owston Ferry Sports Club, who were playing their first game for several weeks. Mattersey, chasing a third consecutive title, have suffered only one league defeat in that time and are nine points clear at the top.

Rose & Crown remain third after a 4-3 victory at BFC Clumber, while Kings Arms defeated Elm Cottage 2-1.

In Division 2 MUSC, who went top last week, lost 2-1 to Olde Sun, their first win for some time.

Tuxford Working Men’s Club returned to the top with a 7-1 defeat of bottom-of-the-table Morton.

Albertos look to be a big threat in Division Two and a 5-2 win at AFC Ordsall saw them remain unbeaten to go second, one point behind Tuxford with two games in hand.

Black Horse put a stop to Walkeringham’s recent run with a 3-2 win.

In Division Three, Kings Arms Reserves missed the chance to put pressure on leaders Westwoodside, who were without a game.

Kings Arms lost 4-1 to Ship Inn Morton.

The sportsmanship and resilience of Ropery Rangers, who suffered another heavy defeat — this time 15-0 to Horse & Jockey — was again to be applauded.

The defeat took their goals against column to 209 mark from 14 matches.

The only game not to be played was in Division Three, when Bridon AFC’s trip to Crown Inn was postponed.