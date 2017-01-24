Ordsall spring surprise in Sunday League cup quarter-finals

The result of the round in the quarter-finals of the Gainsborough and District Sunday League’s Trinity Trophy was an upset sprung by AFC Ordsall.

The competition is the league’s Challenge Trophy and open to all clubs, so Second Division Ordsall deserved huge credit for beating First Division Kings Arms 4-2. It was a big improvement on their recent league form, but they were worthy winners, dominating large parts of the game and showing good finishing skills.

Ordsall will be joined in the semis by the top flight’s runaway leaders, Mattersey, plus two other sides from the First Division, second-placed Friendship and bottom-of-the-table Misterton United.

Mattersey have yet to drop a league point this term but were made to dig deep by Division Two top dogs, MUSC, before triumphing 2-0. Friendship were involved in a ten-goal thriller against fellow Gainsborough outfit, Smiffys United, emerging victorious 6-4. And Misterton grafted their way to a rare win against Second Division high-fliers, Crooked Billet. The 3-1 scoreline was a fair reflection of a good cup-tie.

In the league itself, frost put paid to the only First Division game between AFC Clumber and Owston Ferry Sports Club, but two games took place in Division Two. Albertos broke a sequence of draws by squeezing past bottom team Morton 3-2 to extend their unbeaten record to ten matches, while Walkeringham continued their fine form with a convincing 5-0 success at Leverton United.

In Division Three, Kings Arms Reserves moved up to second with a 2-1 win over Horse And Jockey.