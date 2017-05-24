New players to bring a strong work ethic

Gainsborough Trinity assistant manager Terry Fleming has praised the quality of the club’s latest close-season signings

Central defender Nathan Stainfield and striker Bradley Wells signed from Spalding United — two of seven players recruited so far since the season ended.

Fleming said: “Bradley Wells is the kind of player you want on the pitch as he terrorises back-fours with his tireless energy.

“He works so hard and scored 29 goals last season.

“I would much rather play with him than against him.”

Stainfield, described as a legend at Spalding, said he left the club with a heavy heart after “four wonderful years.”

He added: “My main aim is to play and try my best.

“I can look in the mirror and say I am challenging myself (by stepping up a level).”

Fleming described the new defender as “a leader of men.”

“He is good in the air and at passing — left-sided centre halves are hard to come by and we have got one of best who can compete in this league,” he said.

“First and foremost they are players who will give their all.”