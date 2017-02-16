New boss like a ‘kid at Christmas’ ahead of Gloucester City clash

Dave Frecklington is awaiting his first match in charge on the Northolme like a child awaiting presents on Christmas morning.

Trinity’s new boss leads his side into Saturday’s game against in-form Gloucester City at the Gainsborough Martin and Co Arena fully aware of the size of the task in front of him.

But that hasn’t dampened his excitement.

Speaking after Monday’s news of his appointment, alongside assistant boss Terry Fleming, he told the Standard: “I can’t wait, I’m like a kid at Christmas, especially with the first game being at home.”

Frecklington’s first priority is to try and guarantee National League North safety and that bid starts with the visit of midtable Gloucester, a side enjoying a purple patch.

“They’ve won five out of six,” said Frecklington.

“They beat Salford last week and we know the task at hand is a big one.

“But hopefully a big crowd will get behind the boys and we can make it a special day.

“Hopefully we start with a win.”

Gainsborough sit one point clear of the relegation zone going into Saturday’s game.

Frecklington says he’s been assured there will be boardroom backing to strengthen the Blues squad, should he feel the need.

“The chairman has given me the green light that if we need reinforcements we can make sure we get the right people in,” he said.

“But we’re only going to bring players in who are better than what we’ve already got.

“We’re training twice this week and then we have a game and we’ll get a really good indication over this next week – we might thinkt he squad is good enough to stick by.

“My contacts list has been built over the last seven years and it’s there to dip into if we need to strengthen.”