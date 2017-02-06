Midfielder reflects on bad day at the office for Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity will be aiming to start another unbeaten run when they face relegation rivals Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

Midfielder Laurie Wilson, who was part of the side that surrendered a four-match unbeaten streak in a 2-0 home loss to Alfreton Town at the weekend, said: “We have got to go through (the rest of) February and try to make that an unbeaten run as well.”

Goals in either half by Craig Westcarr left Trinity well beaten and just four points clear of third-from-bottom Bradford Park Avenue.

Wilson told Gainsborough Trinity TV: “We have been saying in the changing room that to do what we did in January and go on such a run, but then to let it down as we did has hurt us a lot.

“The quality in the final third at times wasn’t there and the quality up to the final third wasn’t there.

“We can’t dwell on it.

“We hope it was one of those strange days at the office and we can put it behind us ahead of quite a big game next week.”

Wilson said Trinity had decent away form, but wanted to win every game.

“Whether we are at home or away we just want to get the right result,” he said.

“At the weekend we are away. Fingers crossed it is going to be a good result.

“We want to get some consistency and fingers crossed it can start (at Bradford Park Avenue).”

Against Alfreton, who were playing for the final time under manager Nicky Law before he took up a new job at Premier League Burnley, Trinity fell behind after eight minutes in a sluggish start.

Keeper George Willis, who was beaten by Westcarr for the breakthrough, then saved at the striker’s feet and tipped over a stinging shot from Tom Allan.

It took 33 minutes for the home side to create a chance, Ashley Worsfold shooting wide after selfless running by Jordan Thewliss.

On half-time Thewlis found space from Jake Picton’s throw, wriggled free and fizzed an effort past the post.

Darnell Bailey-King drove wide for the hosts at the start of the second period, before Westcarr was given time in the area to make it 2-0 on the hour.

Substitute Chib Chilaka had Trinity’s first shot on target five minutes later, but it was easily saved.