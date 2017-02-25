Match gallery: Unacceptable! New boss blasts side after defeat

New Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington pulled no punches after his side slipped deeper into relegation trouble.

A 1-0 home loss to Curzon Ashton left Trinity with just one point from four matches and one point above the National League North drop zone.

Frecklington, in charge of his second game, blasted: “Everything you don’t want to see in your team is everything that we were today.

“It’s unacceptable and we have told the players. We have learned a lot. We need to know who is on board and who is not.

“Three or four players were nowhere near it. Three or four looked disinterested, as if they didn’t want to be here.

“Are the players honest enough to walk away from the ground and say: “Have I done enough for the football club?” They get well looked after here.”

Trinity lost to Ryan Hall’s 16th minute deflected shot.

Jordan Thewlis hit the inside of the post from a James Reid cross in the first half and the striker was denied by the bar in the second half, but Trinity rarely threatened an equaliser.

Frecklington, who said there was a lot for him and his assistant, Terry Fleming, to think about, added: “I was disappointed, from start to finish. We didn’t show anything for the first 50 minutes. We didn’t lay a glove on Curzon.

“I had them watched last week and we worked on things last Tuesday and Thursday to try to implement how we wanted to go about the game.

“They (the players) didn’t implement that once until 50 minutes into the game when we had to change our shape, which at home was a bit embarrassing.

“Our quality in the final third wasn’t there. We were rushing things and we didn’t link up play well enough... we were miles away.”