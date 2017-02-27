Match gallery: Relegation fears grow for Gainsborough Trinity

New Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington pulled no punches after his side slipped deeper into relegation trouble.

A 1-0 home loss to Curzon Ashton left Trinity with just one point from four matches and one point above the National League North drop zone.

National League North Gainsborough Trinity v Curzon Ashton Tom Davie Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

Frecklington, in charge of his second game, blasted: “Everything you don’t want to see in your team is everything that we were today.

“It’s unacceptable and we have told the players. We have learned a lot. We need to know who is on board and who is not.

“Three or four players were nowhere near it. Three or four looked disinterested, as if they didn’t want to be here.”