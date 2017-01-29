Manager salutes “brilliant” side after away win

Delighted manager Dom Roma hailed the character of his players after in-form Gainsborough Trinity moved seven points clear of the National League North drop-zone.

Trinity, unbeaten for four matches, claimed a terrific 3-1 comeback win at Harrogate Town, who have not been out of the top half of the table all season.

“It’s a really good result. The lads were absolutely brilliant,” said Roma.

“We came with a game-plan that we had worked on all week and thankfully it paid off today.

Two minutes after Town took a first-half lead Trinity were level.

Player-manager Roma’s header allowed Darnelle Bailey-King to race down the right flank and send in a deep cross to the back post, where captain Matthew Thornhill rammed in the knockdown.

In the 62nd minute Jordan Thewlis, against his former club, ran on to Ashley Worsfold’s flick, held off a defender and put the visitors in front.

Thomas Davie made it 3-1 from Thornhill’s corner in the 72nd minute.

Roma said: “I thought we started the game really well and probably didn’t deserve to go one down. But we emphasised all week that if you get a bit of adversity you have to come through it — and that is what we did today.

“Two minutes later (after going behind) we were level and then we kicked on again in the second half.”

Roma, who again played in defence for Trinity, added: “We believed in what we were doing.

“We have been unfortunate this season. I don’t like making excuses, but we have had a lot of our key players out injured.

“At times we haven’t been able to get out an XI that we think is going to win certain games because I do like to play certain players against certain opposition.”