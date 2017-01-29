Manager fighting to prove people wrong

Gainsborough Trinity manager Dom Roma has pledged to continue battling to prove the doubters wrong.

Roma led Trinity to a 3-1 win at Harrogate Town last weekend as they continued to climb away from the National League North relegation zone.

“As a player I constantly had to prove people wrong and that is what I am going to do as a manager,” he said.

Having won at top-10 side Harrogate, Roma challenged his players to continue their four-match unbeaten run in matches against sides below them — Alfreton Town at home on Saturday before a trip to Bradford Park Avenue.

“We should be confident,” Roma said.

“We were brilliant in key areas at Harrogate.

“We came through adversity at the start of the game and that is what I want.

“Sometimes in life, whatever you achieve and do, you are going to have peaks and troughs.

“As a manager in my first season at National League North I am going to have ups and downs — and you have got to come through them.

“It’s that character that the lads showed at Harrogate that they can come through.”