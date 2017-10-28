Manager faces tough decisions ahead of tie

Gainsborough Trinity will take on Slough Town in the first round of the FA Cup at the Northolme on Saturday knowing they could be on the way to making history.

The club has twice reached the second round as a non-league club, shortly after the second world war.

Victory over Slough would give them the chance to make history and also go one step further than the last time they made the first round — a brave 1-0 home defeat in 2015 to Shrewsbury Town, who were 70 places above them in the football pyramid.

It will be the biggest day in their careers for many of the players and manager Dave Frecklington admitted it would be hard to tell some of his squad they will be missing out on the big day.

“Terry (Fleming) and I have got some tough decisions to make this week,” he said.

“It is a hard one. It might take a few arms around shoulders and I am not looking forward to that. I know how much this means.”

Trinity’s second-round opponents, Evo-Stik Premier leaders Slough Town, warmed up for the tie with a 4-1 FA Trophy win at Kidlington.