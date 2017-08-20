LOOK: All the goals from Mansfield Town’s defeat at Accrington Stanley

A late goal by former Stag Billy Kee sent Mansfield Town to their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

The Stags have yet to beat Accrington Stanley in the league since they were readmitted to the Football League and the hoodoo continued with a 2-1 away defeat.

Click here to watch match action.

Lee Angol netted his first goals for the visitors as they levelled at 1-1 before Kee’s last-minute winner.