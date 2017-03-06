Leaders’ test one to relish, says manager

National League North strugglers Gainsborough Trinity face a tough run-in until the end of the season as they bid to stave off relegation.

Trinity, one point above the bottom three, entertain leaders AFC Fylde on Saturday after a run of one point from three matches.

Manager Dave Frecklington said: “Everyone in the world will expect us to lose (to Fylde) and on paper you would probably expect it to be a cricket score.

“But we have got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“We have got ten games left, of which eight or nine are against sides in the top half.

“If you have got anything about you as a manager and a player you want to be testing yourselves against those teams — the Fylds, Salfords and Stockport Countys

“This is what we are all in football for.

“We need to make sure we give a good account of ourselves.”

Trinity, one point clear of Worcester City, have a goal difference of -22, ten worse than their rivals.

Frecklington said his side must find a way to keep going, keep plugging along and making sure they worked a little harder.