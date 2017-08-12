Keeper helps Trinity to win on his debut

Loan keeper Louis Jones won the praise of his manager after keeping a clean sheet in Gainsborough Trinity’s first win of the season.

Jones, who has joined the National League North side for a month from Doncaster Rovers, played a major part in the 1-0 victory at Nuneaton Town.

Trinity boss Dave Frecklington said: “The young lad was really re-assuring, collected and calm. What a performance.”

Jones, who met his teammates for the first time two days earlier at a training session, said: “I am happy with that. The gaffer told me to dominate in the box, come for crosses and be vocal, so that is what I tried to do.

“This is my first time out on loan. I have only been in youth football, so coming into a men’s environment is a challenge.

“It is so important to win games and you could see the lads putting their bodies on the line. Everyone gave their all.”

Frecklington also highlighted the role of matchwinner Michael Jacklin.

“He was outstanding, the best player on the pitch,” he said.

“He showed maturity and leadership when required.”