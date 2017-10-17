Jubilant supporters celebrate Trinity’s FA Cup success

Excited fans have been celebrating on social media after Gainsborough Trinity won through to the First Round proper of the FA Cup.

Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 victory at Harrogate Town, which earned the Blues a home tie against Slough Town, was greeted with joy by many supporters on Facebook.

“Excellent result and real ‘Roy Of The Rovers’ excitement,” said Jo Robertson. “Well done, Trinity!”

Jane Janey praised “a fantastic day”, while Richard Farmery felt the result proved that “things are turning round at the club”. He added: “Dave Frecklington, you’re the man!”

In similar vein, Wes Elson exclaimed: “What a day out!”, while a rueful Zoe Baker said: “Wish I’d been there!”

Robin Cooke continued the theme by posting: “Well done, lads”, and Martin McCann added: “Fantastic result. Well done to all connected with the Blues.”

Fellow fans Ben Cook, Liz Parker-Needham, Laura Bellamy and Christine Hughes were among other supporters on Facebook who were obviously delighted to get through to the First Round.

Fans and players were also asked by the club to say who they would like to draw, and although there was an underwhelming feeling about a tie against a fellow non-league team, Peter James Samuel Cooper posted: “Shame it wasn’t a big club, but I think we can turn them over. Second Round here we come!”

On Twitter, Frecklington himself joined in the euphoria surrounding Saturday’s win by saying: “Just a great feeling, knowing that we’ve been able to put smiles on people’s faces. The magic of the FA Cup.”

Ian Longstaffe was happy with the draw too. “Wanted a winnable game at home, so will take that,” he tweeted. And Fun Printz said: “Can’t wait! Ground will be rocking.”

On Sunday, Mark Metcalfe recalled that, 130 years ago exactly, Trinity battered Boston Town 7-0 in the FA Cup, while Tommy Dunderdale was in musical mood as he tweeted: “Woke up this morning, feeling fine, @GainsTrinityFC on my mind! Frecks is playing the way that Gainsborough should, oh yeah....”

Henrich Ravas said it was “a great feeling to be in the First Round”, and the general mood was captured perfectly by BxllyBoi, who tweeted simply: “Best weekend in ages!”