Josh Lacey confident Gainsborough Trinity can climb out of trouble

Defender Josh Lacey is confident Gainsborough Trinity can enjoy a successful second half of the season.

Dom Roma’s men were held to a 1-1 derby draw at Boston United on Boxing Day to leave them just two points above the drop zone.

Joe Robinson put Boston ahead in the 56th minute before Ioan Evans dragged Trinity level.

And despite their lowly position Lacey says Trinity’s players remain full of belief.

“There is still the believe that we can have a successful season,” he said. “You have always got to have believe in the gaffer and your teammates and hopefully we can kick on in the coming games.

“We are a bit disappointed with some results, you look at some results and think we could have done better and where we are in the league shows we are not doing too good

“You have got to look forward, take it each game at a time and hopefully things looks up for us.

“I thought we did well against Boston. It was a scrappy game at times, we needed to stand up and brave it and we dealt with it well.

“We have come out with a point, we are unbeaten in two and it is something to work on.

“You try to look for three points and you are always disappointed when you don’t win a game, but we will take the point.”

The versatile defender, who has played a number of positions along the backline this campaign, was also pleased with the defensive solidity of his side as they switched to a flat back four at the Pilgrims.

“I’ll do any job in the defence that I am asked to do by the boss. I will just go out and do my best,” he said.

“We went back to 4-4-2 and I think it was a good choice from the boss and it made us more solid. We needed that solid back four and it helped.”

Trinity face Boston United at home on New Years Day as they look to start their climb away from danger.