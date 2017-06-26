Johnathan Williams raring to go for Gainsborough Trinity

Back after a four-year absence, it hasn’t taken Johnathan Williams long to settle back into life at Gainsborough Trinity, following his summer move from Belper Town.

A creative midfielder, with an eye for the killer ball and a penchant for the spectacular ‘Johno’ was not about to pass up the opportunity to re-join the National League North side, having initially departed in search of regular first team football whilst former boss, Steve Housham was in charge.

“As soon as the gaffer offered me the chance to be a part of what he is building here, my eyes lit up,” he said.

“It was an easy decision to make! I previously enjoyed my time at the club, and I am keen to make a statement this time out – and improve on what I did last time.”

Pre-season has been tough as Johno is first to admit: “It’s what we have all needed and has really given us the chance to blow away some cobwebs and start some very important bonding.

“It’s a very hard stage of the season, but it’s important to get through it and prepare for August 5th. It will be nice to get back to playing games though, rather than simply training.”

The Holy Blues’ pre-season fixtures begin in earnest on Monday evening, with the short trip to Scunthorpe based, Winterton Rangers (DN15 9QF) where adults can gain admittance for £4, concessions at £2.

With lots of competition for places, all of the lads have been in high spirits.

Williams added: “We have all had to step up, if we want to earn ourselves a place in the team - our first game gives an opportunity to stake a claim. It is healthy competition though, because it means everyone pushes each other and that can only be good for the team as a whole.”

Frickley Athletic (WF9 2EQ) provide, Trinity’s next challenge on Saturday. Entry for this one is £5 adults, £3 concessions. Frickley advise ID may be requested for over 65/ u16.

Gainsborough return to the Martin & Co Arena, a week on Tuesday when they entertain FC Halifax, kick off 19:45. £8 adults £4 concessions, £2 u16s, with Trinity Season Ticket Holders, getting in for half price, on production of this years’ ticket.

Looking ahead to the National League North campaign, Williams has his eye on a couple of mouth watering fixtures.

He said: “York City. North Ferriby and Salford are sides I am particularly looking forward to, but we will treat every side with the same respect, where we will be going to each place, intent on doing a job.

“We’re not there to simply make up the numbers! We have a tight knit changing room and there is no limit to how far we can go!”