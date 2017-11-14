Home draw in FA Trophy for Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity will be favourites to progress in the Buildbase FA Trophy after being handed a home tie against a side who play a level below them.

In the draw for the Third Round Qualifying, made at Wembley Stadium on Monday, Trinity were paired with Stafford Rangers, of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Premier Division. The tie will take place on Saturday, November 25.

Stafford currently sit 12th in the table with 28 points from 18 games, although their away record of four wins, three draws and only three defeats is respectable.

In the previous round on Saturday, Stafford came from behind in an entertaining tie to beat underdogs South Shields 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Montserrat international Massiah McDonald, who is on loan from Coalville Town.