Home debut awaits for new midfielder

New signing Liam King says he can’t wait to make his home debut for Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

Midfielder King, who has joined from FC Halifax Town, said the visit of FC United of Manchester was a big match for Trinity.

“You play football to be in big games and I am fortunate to have been involved in some,” he said.

“I am looking forward to my home debut. I have played there (at the Northolme) for Halifax and scored.”

King made his debut in last Saturday’s 2-0 National League North defeat at high-flying Brackley Town, where the visitors conceded two late goals.

His manager, Dave Frecklington, who first wanted to bring King to Trinity in the summer, said: “Liam was good and slotted into midfield really well.”

King, who had made just two substitute appearances for the Shaymen this season after helping them to promotion the previous campaign, said his move to Trinity had been a “no-brainer” once he heard of the interest.

Reflecting on the defeat at Brackley, the new signing said: “The lads put in a big shift, so it is disappointing. We were well in the game.”