Hawkridge set to sign for Magpies

Former Hucknall Town and Gainsborough Trinity winger Terry Hawkridge looks set to sign for League Two Notts County today.

The 27-year-old, who also had a spell on loan at Mansfield Town, was due to have a medical at Meadow Lane prior to completing a move from Lincoln City, having helped them gain promotion back to the Football League.

The Imps wanted out-of-contract Hawkridge to sign a new deal but boss Danny Cowley said the player had received a ‘significant financial offer’ from another club.

“If it was purely a footballing decision then Terry would choose to continue his career at Lincoln,” Cowley said.

“But we understand that sometimes finances play a part and players have to make a life decision. We respect that.”

After playing his youth football for Barnsley and Tranmere, Nottingham-born Hawkridge started his senior career with Carlton Town before spells with Hucknall, Gainsborough and Scunthorpe United.