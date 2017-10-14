Goalscorer Jarman buzzing over upset

One of Gainsborough Trinity’s FA Cup heroes said Saturday’s fourth qualifying round 2-1 victory over Harrogate was unbelievable.

Nathan Jarman, who headed a crucial equaliser in the first minute of the second-half to set up a second successive comeback 2-1 away win, said: “I am buzzing.

“It was a big game, they were top of our league and we were 1-0 down — so it was unbelievable to win.

“At half-time Frecks (manager Dave Frecklington) said the chairman and everyone had done everything right for us.

“So we said if we were going to go out (of the cup), we were going out with a bang.

“The gaffer said to give it everything we had got.”

Jarman’s leveller was followed by a Michael Jacklin winner.

“Everyone at the back was good but I would reserve special praise for keeper Henrich (Ravas),” said Jarman.

“He is a special character to come from Derby County to us when he could have stayed with the under-23s.

“He has done so well for us. He made the first mistake I have seen him make in the first half (when Harrogate took the lead). Luckily we were able to put that right.”