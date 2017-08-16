Gainsborough Trinity pay price for missed penalty in Blyth Spartans defeat

Gainsborough Trinity were beaten 4-2 by a Blyth Spartans side that were firing on all cylinders at the Martin & Co Arena.

Trinity looked a different side from the defensively convincing side that saw out a 1-0 win away at Nuneaton the previous weekend.

Trinity started off slowly which couldn’t be said for the visitors when Dale Hopson struck a lovely side-footed shot into the roof of the net in the 8th minute, leaving Trinity goalkeeper Louis Jones with no chance.

The Holy Blues’ struggled to get into the game thereafter, misplacing a number of simple passes and conceding needless free-kicks.

Things only got worse for Dave Frecklington’s men in the 18th minute when Nathan Buddle got on the end of a Dale Hopson cross to double the Spartans lead.

From that point on Trinity fought to get back into the game, with a lot of good play coming down both wings and in the 30th minute they were rewarded when Craig King delivered a beautifully weighted cross to the back post for Michael Jacklin to head home for his second goal in as many games.

From then on Blyth took control, nearly capitalising on a few Gainsborough mistakes but fortunately for the hosts, the scores stayed at 2-1 going into the half-time break.

Little changed when the sides began the second period, with Blyth seeing a lot of the ball.

Blyth looked dangerous going forward and just after the hour mark their relentless attack earned them another goal and what a stunner it was. Sean Reid picked up the ball around 25-yards from the Trinity goal and unleashed a pile-driver of a shot that rifled past Louis Jones and struck the post before settling into the net.

Trinity hit back immediately when star man Craig King dazzled down the left wing before hitting a low drive into Bradley Wells feet for the big striker to tap home for the Blues.

Ten minutes later Trinity were given an almighty chance to level the scores when Bradley Wells was impeded inside the box and referee Alex Kirkley pointed to the spot.

Up stepped captain Nathan Jarman who placed his shot into the bottom right corner. However, the spot kick was agonisingly saved by keeper Peter Jameson who padded the ball out of play.

The Spartans wrapped up the tie in the 86th minute with Daniel Maguire tapping in from close range following a low driven cross from Adam Wrightson, leaving Trinity with three points from the four opening games.

Frecklington will feel disappointed his team showed very little of that character and commitment that led to the Blues picking up the win over Nuneaton.

However, there were some positives to take, namely the performance of Craig King who provided both goals with two lovely weighted crosses following delightful wing play. The former Salford man put in a man of the match performance and has shone bright in blue for Trinity so far, this season.