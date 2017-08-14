Gainsborough Trinity get first win of the season

Gainsborough Trinity secured their first win of the new season with a 1-0 win away to Nuneaton Town.

Nuneaton will feel like they deserved perhaps at least a point at the LDJ Solicitors Stadium but the Holy Blues’ held on and celebrated the journey home from Warwickshire.

Dave Frecklington made three changes to his side that lost out to Darlington midweek, bringing in debutant loanee goalkeeper Louis Jones from Doncaster Rovers, Josh Lacey for Charlie Gatter at right back and Jonathan Wafula in for the injured Alex Simmons (Pulled Quad) on the right side of midfield.

The game started with the hosts on the front foot, but both Nuneaton forwards Ashley Chambers and Brady Hickey both failed to stay onside for the first two half-chances of the game. Trinity began to establish themselves thereafter and in the 13th minute took the lead. Craig King’s corner was whipped into the box and centre back Michael Jacklin reacted quickest to smash home for the visitors, scoring his first goal for the club.

Nuneaton’s first clear-cut chance of the game didn’t come until the 32nd minute when captain Ryan Beswick hit a curling free-kick heading straight for the bottom corner. Thankfully debutant keeper Jones was there to deny the Boro’ skipper, padding the ball out of play.

Nuneaton were almost in again when dangerman Jordan Nicholson hit a curling effort just shy of Trinity’s post. Nicholson’s effort was the last of the definitive action for the first half, Trinity went into the break for the first time this season ahead.

Gainsborough, fabled for throwing away points and winning positions galore last season knew they were in for a second half onslaught led by the hosts to take all three points. Thankfully for the Holy Blues’ the whole team defended collectively throughout the second half, thwarting attack after attack from the hosts.

Trinity did however, manage to carve a few chances of their own throughout the second period. Captain Nathan Jarman headed a Wafula cross into the arms of Dean Lyness in the 52nd minute and King delivered a 64th minute corner on target that required Courtney Wildin to swiftly clear off the line for Boro’.

As the game drew to a close the tension rose and in the 80th minute Trinity’s man of the match, Jacklin blocked a fierce shot from Chambers on the line that was destined for the back of the net.

To make things worse for the visiting side they were reduced to ten men for the last couple of minutes. Having used all three permitted substitutions Jonathan Williams was stretchered off following a horrible incident as a result of a freak turn, looking to have seriously injured his knee.

Thankfully, to the joy of everybody associated with Gainsborough Trinity the referee finally called time on proceedings, leaving Dave Frecklington’s men with all three hard-earned points.

Pic credit: Michael Jacklin fires home Craig King’s corner. Pic by John Rudkin.