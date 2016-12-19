Gainsborough girls make hisory

A group of girls from Gainsborough came fifth in the English Schools’ Football Association’s first ever U11 nine-a-side regional tournament.

The event took place at West Broms training ground and involved teams from all over the West Midlands, with a specially invited Gainsborough team.

This is the first year that Gainsborough has assembled a Representative Girls Team and it was a great opportunity for the team to test itself at a competitive level.

All of the 14 local schools were invited to send their Y5/6 children to the initial trials conducted by Parish Church Primary School teacher John Anderson and Gainsborough Town Council Football Development Officer Hannah Lane. From these trials a squad of 12 girls were chosen.

The team played six games on indoor and outdoor 3G pitches. After an initial draw, the team found the quality of opponents extremely high and went into the last game searching for their first victory.

But they found themselves 2-0 down after ten minutes and the signs weren’t good,

However the girls fought back and finished the tournament with a stunning 3-2 victory.

The standings were announced and Gainsborough had finished in 5th place overall, a great achievement in their first ever tournament.

Football coach Hannah Lane said: “It was great to be involved in this opportunity and with a Marshall’s Girls team in the town as well now the future is bright.”

Technical director John Anderson added: “The girls were a credit to the town and we look forward to their next tournament in Sheffield on January 21st.

“We have also been holding Boys trials as well and we hope to take their team to Sheffield as well.”