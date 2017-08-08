Fuming boss threatening squad changes

Have your say

Dave Frecklington said he was ‘embarrassed’ and ‘fuming’ after defensive errors cost Gainsborough on Saturday and warned that players will depart if they don’t shape up.

The Trinity boss was livid after a 2-1 defeat at home to Leamington and although it was the first game of the season, Frecklington is already threatening changes.

He was particularly upset with the Holy Blues’ second half performance.

“Embarrassed to put my name to that second half performance, fuming,” he seethed at full-time.

“The two goals conceded were embarrassing.

“Embarrassing defending.”

He expects players to listen to instruction, improve or move on from the club.

“I am waiting for no one this year, to turn up, we can’t afford to do that, I can’t afford to do that,” he said.

“If players don’t want to listen they won’t be here.

“One or two think it’s an easy ride and they just have to turn up, they’re wrong.

“There will be changes.

“The same players making the same mistakes and they’ll be replaced, there’s no doubt about it. I’m not putting up with it.

“I’m here to win football matches and do well.”

Trinity took the lead through Ashley Worsfold on 17 minutes.

The same player then had a goal disallowed for offside, before the visitors levelled with their first real chance, Ahmed Obeng with too much time and space, firing home.

Trinity spurned a glorious chance to retake the lead before a second half horror show.

Players in blue shirts going for the same ball and impeding each other left Obeng with a clear run on goal and he calmly skipped around keeper Rich Walton to find the empty net and secure a winner for Leamington.