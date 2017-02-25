FT: Gainsborough Trinity 0 Curzon Ashton 1 - Lady Luck not with Blues

Gainsborough Trinity suffered a narrow defeat to Curzon Ashton at the Martin & Co Arena on Saturday.

A Ryan Hall deflected strike 15 minutes into the first half proved to be the winner in a 1-0 visitors.

Jordan Thewlis came closest for Trinity with an effort that hit the woodwork after good play by James Reid.

The same Gainsborough player clipped the top of the cross bar after beating a handful of opponents in the area.

And the home side got an indication it was not going to be their day when Thewlis saw one off the line as it finished 1-0.