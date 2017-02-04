FT: Gainsborough Trinity 0 Alfreton Town 2 - Reds seal three points in Nicky Law’s farewell

Nicky Law’s reign as Alfreton Town manager ended with a 2-0 win at Gainsborough Trinity.

Law saw the curtain come down on the best part of a decade with the Reds at the Martin and Co Arena on Saturday afternoon.

A goal in each half from Craig Westcarr gave Law the perfect send off as he joins Burnley as U17-23s head of national recruitment.

Westcarr pounced on a rebound on seven minutes and then doubled his and Alfreton’s tally on 59, capitalising on defensive mistake.

More to follow.

RELATED ARTICLE: Law backs O’Neill to be a hit as Alfreton manager