Frecks salutes Trinity’s heroic cup giantkillers

Delighted manager Dave Frecklington hailed the character of his Gainsborough Trinity side as they upset the odds to claim a place in the first round of the FA Cup.

Trinity fought back from a half-time deficit at National League North leaders Harrogate Town to win 2-1 — their third successive victory.

“In the first half we showed them too much respect, but then we got to grips with it and were excellent,” said Frecklington. “There were a couple of goalmouth scrambles where I sank to my knees in the dugout, but we survived.

“These boys have got character in abundance. They deserved that after three tough away draws in the cup.

“What a performance full of grit and determination — all the ingredients you want. If my career ends now I will be a happy man.”

Trinity, beaten just once in seven matches after a difficult start to the season, last reached the FA Cup first round three years ago when they played Shrewsbury Town.

Trinity fell behind in the 34th minute when loan keeper Henrich Ravas was unable to hold a long-range shot by George Thompson and Josh Faulkingham netted.

A minute into the second half Trinity levelled, however, as Nathan Jarman headed in Craig King’s floated free kick.

In the 59th minute Michael Jacklin nodded Craig Taylor’s inswinging corner back over the keeper to complete the terrific turnaround.

Terrific defending, led by central defenders Nathan Stansfield and Jacklin, and fine saves by Ravas to make up for his first-half error then preserved the lead.

“We asked the lads at half-time to get Henrich out of jail in the second half and they did,” said Frecklington.

“He has been outstanding for us since he came in and made some fantastic saves in the second half.”