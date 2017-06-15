Frecks factor key to Trinity striker signing

Striker Alex Simmons has revealed that the chance to link up again with manager Dave Frecklington was a key factor behind his decisioon to sign for Gainsborough Trinity.

Simmons, who was released by Football League newboys Lincoln City at the end of last season, said he was excited to be joining the Blues boss.

The 21-year-old striker was previously with Frecklinglington — who joined Trinity earlier this year — at Lincoln United.

Simmons said as soon as he decided to turn part-time he wanted to rejoin his former manager at the Northolme — and now couldn’t wait to get going.

“I have been keeping an eye on results (at Gainsborough) since he (Frecklington) moved here.

“I knew him previously after a little spell under him at Lincoln United when I was a scholar.

“I have seen the signings he has brought in and the way he has been going about everything.

“It swayed me to come here because I think next year will be a really good season.”

Trinity escaped relegation from National League North on the final day of last season and Frecklington has made several summer signings in a bid to avoid a similar fight for survival.

Simmons, who knows some of the Lincoln-based players in the squad, said: “It’s good to know some of the lads already.

“I am really looking forward to getting to meet them all.”

While at Lincoln the forward, who can also play wide, had several loan spells, including at FC Halifax, Spalding, Boston United and Grantham Town.

That has led to him playing in different positions, but he said he preferred to be up front or behind the main striker.